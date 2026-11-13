📅 Online talk: Revolutionary War history from your couch

Author David Price will give an online talk about his book “Winning the Ten Crucial Days” as part of the Revolutionary Books: Writers on the American Revolution in New Jersey series.

He’ll explore the Ten Crucial Days winter campaign of 1776–77, looking at how leadership, geography, weather, artillery, and chance shaped this key moment in the American War of Independence.

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM

Where: On Zoom (online)

(online) Cost: Not stated

Not stated Registration: Required at https://tinyurl.com/35rnckae

If you enjoy history, New Jersey stories, or military strategy, this is an easy way to learn something new from home.