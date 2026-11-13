Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy with infrastructure and power projects right now, and a few solid engineering roles just popped up. If you’re in civil or power systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bowman Consulting

Bowman Consulting Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid may be eligible)

(hybrid may be eligible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $69,949 – $87,436 per year + eligible variable comp & benefits

Entry-level civil role focused on land/site development—you’ll work on drainage, grading, and design using Civil 3D and other tools. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering, some exposure to land development, and want strong mentorship, growth, and a full benefits package.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313 + bonus-eligible, full benefits

Lead protection & controls work for HV/EHV substations, from relaying philosophies to SCADA/telecom concepts and detailed schematics. A good match if you have 10+ years in substation P&C, a PE license, and want to lead a design team while still doing hands-on engineering.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $134,546 – $205,557 + bonus-eligible, full benefits

Senior-level role for engineers with 12+ years designing 138kV+ substations. You’ll guide complex upgrades, mentor other engineers, and act as a key client liaison, with access to strong health, retirement, PTO, and relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.