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🏗️ Parsippany-Troy Hills engineering roles with multiple openings
Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy with infrastructure and power projects right now, and a few solid engineering roles just popped up. If you’re in civil or power systems, these are worth a look.
Civil Engineer I
- Employer: Bowman Consulting
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid may be eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $69,949 – $87,436 per year + eligible variable comp & benefits
Entry-level civil role focused on land/site development—you’ll work on drainage, grading, and design using Civil 3D and other tools. Great fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering, some exposure to land development, and want strong mentorship, growth, and a full benefits package.
Lead Substation Engineer 1 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $118,023 – $180,313 + bonus-eligible, full benefits
Lead protection & controls work for HV/EHV substations, from relaying philosophies to SCADA/telecom concepts and detailed schematics. A good match if you have 10+ years in substation P&C, a PE license, and want to lead a design team while still doing hands-on engineering.
Lead Substation Engineer 2 – Grid
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $134,546 – $205,557 + bonus-eligible, full benefits
Senior-level role for engineers with 12+ years designing 138kV+ substations. You’ll guide complex upgrades, mentor other engineers, and act as a key client liaison, with access to strong health, retirement, PTO, and relocation support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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