Cherry Hill Township has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with clear schedules and hourly pay.

Employer: Monte Nido Clementine Cherry Hill

Monte Nido Clementine Cherry Hill Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Salary: $16–$21/hour (plus overnight shift differential)

(plus overnight shift differential) Type: Part-time (day shifts, 1–2 shifts per week, 6am–6pm or 10am–10pm)

Work in a residential program supporting teens recovering from eating disorders. Good fit if you’re interested in mental health, want exposure to therapeutic groups, and like being part of a structured, supportive care team with benefits and professional development.

Employer: Bancroft

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Salary: $19.06–$19.44/hour

Type: Full-time (Sun 11am–11:30pm; Mon 3pm–11:30pm; Tue 4:30pm–11:30pm; Thu & Fri 5:30pm–11:30pm)

Support adults with autism and developmental disabilities in daily living and community activities. This role offers meaningful work, a set 2nd-shift schedule, and access to strong benefits and growth options like tuition assistance and career advancement.

Employer: Havenwood Homes at Kresson

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Salary: $22–$24/hour

Type: In-person, 10:00am–5:30pm schedule

Plan and run daily activities for seniors, including those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Great if you’re creative, organized, and love building community through events, recreation, and one-on-one connection.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or flexible options once you’re in touch.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.