Brick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re an RN, support staff, or in animal care. Here are a few strong picks hiring now in and around Brick Township, NJ.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Brick, NJ

Brick, NJ Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: From $46.25/hour (minimum base rate)

Work in a busy ER, providing direct care to complex patients and coordinating with a full care team. This role is great if you have at least 6+ months acute care RN experience, a NJ RN license, and want strong benefits plus room to grow in a large health network.

Employer: Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health Location: Brick, NJ

Brick, NJ Type: Full-time, Days

Pay: From $20.68/hour (minimum base rate)

Hands-on role supporting patients with daily care, vitals, and safe discharge planning on the Observation unit. Good fit if you have a CNA/MA/PCT program (or equivalent experience) and want a hospital job with benefits, tuition help, and growth paths like the HMH PCT Apprenticeship.

Employer: NorthStar VETS

Location: Township of Brick, NJ

Township of Brick, NJ Type: Day & Overnight shifts (3–4 day workweeks)

Pay: $18.00–$30.00/hour

Join a specialty and emergency animal hospital with options to rotate through departments or focus on a favorite specialty. This one stands out for its education support (AAS in Vet Tech, VTNE prep), strong benefits, and shift differentials for mid/overnight hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.