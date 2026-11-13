Brick’s social services scene is busy right now, with several roles helping people with disabilities and autistic kids live more independent, connected lives.

Here are a few stand-out options hiring in Brick Township, NJ and nearby:

Employer: The Arc of Ocean County

The Arc of Ocean County Location: Township of Brick, NJ (home office, remote, and community job sites)

Township of Brick, NJ (home office, remote, and community job sites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities find and keep jobs in the community. This role is great if you like coaching, networking with local employers, and working semi-independently with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Kindly Direct Care

Kindly Direct Care Location: Brick, NJ

Brick, NJ Type: Part-time (Tues–Thurs, roughly 9/10am–3pm)

(Tues–Thurs, roughly 9/10am–3pm) Pay: $17–$21/hour

Provide one-on-one support to an adult with developmental disabilities, focusing on companionship, community outings, and building independence. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like getting out into the community, and enjoy building a long-term relationship with one person.

Employer: Marking Milestones

Marking Milestones Location: Bricktown, NJ (plus Belmar, Howell, and other nearby towns)

Bricktown, NJ (plus Belmar, Howell, and other nearby towns) Type: Part-time (after-school, very flexible)

(after-school, very flexible) Pay: From $23/hour

Work 1:1 with autistic children, teens, and adults in their homes or clinic, teaching communication, social skills, and daily living skills under BCBA supervision. This is ideal if you’re in school, already in ABA/education, or want flexible hours with strong training and mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles or can adjust hours a bit for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.