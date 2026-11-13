Healthcare hiring around Hamilton, NJ is steady right now, especially for hands-on roles that support nurses, doctors, and first responders.

Below are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – RWJ Hamilton

RWJBarnabas Health – RWJ Hamilton Location: Hamilton, NJ (One Hamilton Health Place)

(One Hamilton Health Place) Type: Per diem (day shift)

Pay: $25.25/hour

Support RNs on the surgical unit with vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, and daily patient care. Good fit if you have a HS diploma/GED, AHA BLS, and want flexible per diem hours in a hospital setting.

Employer: RWJBarnabas Health – RWJ Hamilton

RWJBarnabas Health – RWJ Hamilton Location: Hamilton, NJ (One Hamilton Health Place)

(One Hamilton Health Place) Type: Full-time (day shift)

Pay: $21.04–$26.19/hour

Work in the ER helping with EKGs, phlebotomy, and daily care for patients in a fast-paced environment. Requires HS diploma/GED and AHA BLS; CNA or prior clinical experience is preferred.

Employer: ELITE MSO LLC

Location: Township of Hamilton, NJ 08691

Type: Full-time (in person, ~40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00–$22.00/hour

Join a specialty practice serving first responders with heart and lung testing. You’ll take vitals, perform EKGs and bloodwork, update EMRs, and help run cardio-pulmonary tests. Requires a degree in medical assisting and CCMA or CMA certification; offers health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and some travel.

Employer: Acme Markets (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Mays Landing, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage, with weekly pay

Help process prescriptions, prepare medications, and assist customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Great entry-level role if you’re 16+ (or 18+ where required) with pharmacy registration/licensure where needed, strong attention to detail, and can work evenings/weekends/holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.