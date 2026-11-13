📅 Holiday tree lighting with Santa in Bedminster

Kick off the season with a cozy tree lighting on Friday, November 27 at 5pm at River Road Park, Bedminster, NJ (Jacobus Vanderveer House).

You can:

Sip hot chocolate and snack on pretzels

and snack on Sing carols and hold candle lights while the tree is lit

and hold while the tree is lit See Santa arrive, take a free house tour, and visit with Santa

It’s free and family-friendly, so just show up at 5pm and enjoy the evening.