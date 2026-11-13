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Bedminster Township
📅 Tree lighting & Santa visit Nov. 27 at River Road Park
9 days ago
📅 Holiday tree lighting with Santa in Bedminster
Kick off the season with a cozy tree lighting on Friday, November 27 at 5pm at River Road Park, Bedminster, NJ (Jacobus Vanderveer House).
You can:
- Sip hot chocolate and snack on pretzels
- Sing carols and hold candle lights while the tree is lit
- See Santa arrive, take a free house tour, and visit with Santa
It’s free and family-friendly, so just show up at 5pm and enjoy the evening.
More Info: Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 27 at 5pm - Township...
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