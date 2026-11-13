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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Bayville Right Now
Bayville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need decor or computer supplies, take a look below.
Oriental statue (Bayville)
- Item: Oriental good luck fish statue
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey
- Details: Listed as “Good luck fish 22-11.” Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go.
- Pickup time: Days after 12:30 (as noted by the poster)
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uAc4k5G
Computer extras (Bayville)
- Item: Computer and printer supplies
- Condition: Not stated
- Location: Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey
- Details: Mix of card stock, laser label paper, photo paper, and more. The poster notes these are good for older computers and printers that can still print.
- Pickup time: Days after 12:30 (as noted by the poster)
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Y5agg6L
Wedding decor
- Items:
- Bride bouquet (wood flowers) – listed at $100
- Memorial sign – listed at $20
- Open bar sign – listed at $20
- Votive candles (12) – listed at $15, used - like new
- Condition: Votive candles are used – like new; other items not specified
- Location: Bayville, NJ
- Source category: Household on facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on facebook.com
Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.