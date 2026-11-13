Bayville neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need decor or computer supplies, take a look below.

Item: Oriental good luck fish statue

Oriental Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey

Details: Listed as “Good luck fish 22-11.” Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go.

Listed as “Good luck fish 22-11.” Photos are available so you can see the style and size before you go. Pickup time: Days after 12:30 (as noted by the poster)

(as noted by the poster) Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/uAc4k5G

Item: Computer and printer supplies

Condition: Not stated

Not stated Location: Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey

Details: Mix of card stock, laser label paper, photo paper, and more . The poster notes these are good for older computers and printers that can still print.

Mix of . The poster notes these are that can still print. Pickup time: Days after 12:30 (as noted by the poster)

(as noted by the poster) Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Check out the pictures here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/Y5agg6L

Items: Bride bouquet (wood flowers) – listed at $100 Memorial sign – listed at $20 Open bar sign – listed at $20 Votive candles (12) – listed at $15 , used - like new

Condition: Votive candles are used – like new ; other items not specified

Votive candles are ; other items not specified Location: Bayville, NJ

Source category: Household on facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Free items tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available before you head out.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.