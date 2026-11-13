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📅 West Essex fall sports wins, college signings & health lessons
📢 West Essex fall sports & health highlights
West Essex High School is celebrating a big fall season in Athletics, Health, and PE.
College signings (Nov. 11)
Eight student-athletes signed letters of intent to play in college:
- Alexandra Agostini – Field Hockey, Lafayette University
- Jillian Breslin – Field Hockey, University of Vermont
- Julia Conforti – Field Hockey, Sacred Heart University
- Elizabeth Kosoy – Field Hockey, Moravian University
- Kaitlyn Moran – Field Hockey, Duke University
- Olivia Collins – Acrobatics & Tumbling, Sacred Heart University
- Gaetano Iavarone – Lacrosse, University of Scranton
- Alexandra Bivona – Softball, Drew University
Team & coaching milestones
- The West Essex Field Hockey team won its 43rd Sectional Championship on Nov. 11 with a 2–0 win over North Hunterdon, advancing to the Group 3 State Championship on Nov. 14 vs. Clearview High School.
- Boys Soccer Head Coach Rob Grosso earned his 100th career victory on Oct. 15 in a 5–0 win over Orange.
Health education impact
During the week of Oct. 13, Health & PE teacher and Head Wrestling Coach Mike Markey visited Driver Education classes to share his experience as a liver transplant recipient and talk about the life-saving impact of organ and tissue donation and making informed donor choices when getting a New Jersey driver’s license.
More Info: Fall Athletics, Health, and PE Recap: Signings, Ch...
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