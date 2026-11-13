📢 West Essex fall sports & health highlights

West Essex High School is celebrating a big fall season in Athletics, Health, and PE.

College signings (Nov. 11)

Eight student-athletes signed letters of intent to play in college:

Alexandra Agostini – Field Hockey, Lafayette University

– Field Hockey, Jillian Breslin – Field Hockey, University of Vermont

– Field Hockey, Julia Conforti – Field Hockey, Sacred Heart University

– Field Hockey, Elizabeth Kosoy – Field Hockey, Moravian University

– Field Hockey, Kaitlyn Moran – Field Hockey, Duke University

– Field Hockey, Olivia Collins – Acrobatics & Tumbling, Sacred Heart University

– Acrobatics & Tumbling, Gaetano Iavarone – Lacrosse, University of Scranton

– Lacrosse, Alexandra Bivona – Softball, Drew University

Team & coaching milestones

The West Essex Field Hockey team won its 43rd Sectional Championship on Nov. 11 with a 2–0 win over North Hunterdon , advancing to the Group 3 State Championship on Nov. 14 vs. Clearview High School .

team won its on with a win over , advancing to the . Boys Soccer Head Coach Rob Grosso earned his 100th career victory on Oct. 15 in a 5–0 win over Orange.

Health education impact

During the week of Oct. 13, Health & PE teacher and Head Wrestling Coach Mike Markey visited Driver Education classes to share his experience as a liver transplant recipient and talk about the life-saving impact of organ and tissue donation and making informed donor choices when getting a New Jersey driver’s license.