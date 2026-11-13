undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Demarest
📅 Hanukkah Menorah Lighting listed for Dec 6, 2026
9 days ago
📅 Hanukkah Menorah Lighting – Check details on city site
A Hanukkah Menorah Lighting is listed for December 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM. The page also explains that calendar events you see in apps like Google Calendar may not always be up to date.
Key points:
- Google and other third-party calendars may only refresh about once every 24 hours.
- Some outside systems may not show all event details, or may fail to remove or change events if they’re canceled or updated.
- The town can only provide the calendar feed URL and cannot support how it works inside third-party apps.
If you plan to go to the Menorah lighting or any other town event, always double-check the date and time on the official Demarest website to be sure you have the latest info.
More Info: Demarest NJ - Hanukkah Menorah Lighting
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.