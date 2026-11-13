📅 Hanukkah Menorah Lighting – Check details on city site

A Hanukkah Menorah Lighting is listed for December 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM. The page also explains that calendar events you see in apps like Google Calendar may not always be up to date.

Key points:

Google and other third-party calendars may only refresh about once every 24 hours .

and other third-party calendars may only refresh about . Some outside systems may not show all event details , or may fail to remove or change events if they’re canceled or updated.

, or may if they’re canceled or updated. The town can only provide the calendar feed URL and cannot support how it works inside third-party apps.

If you plan to go to the Menorah lighting or any other town event, always double-check the date and time on the official Demarest website to be sure you have the latest info.