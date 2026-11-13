Neil Simon comedy 'Rumors' in Morristown this weekend

Pioneer Productions will present Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors” at the Stage at Fellowship Hall inside Morristown United Methodist Church, 50 South Park Place, Morristown, NJ on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 3:00 PM. Tickets cost $30.00. For details or tickets, call 973-298-0821.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bernards Township Regional Chamber of Commerce