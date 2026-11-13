The Monmouth County Park System has released its Winter Parks & Programs Guide with activities for December, January, and February, including events such as an MCPS Family Charades Challenge, After School Hike: The Park After Dark, Art of Winter Trees, and Winter Wanderings. Registration for winter programs begins on Wednesday, November 18 at 8 a.m. More information and registration: https://reg.monmouthcountyparks.com/Default.aspx

This content is adapted from materials provided by Monmouth County Park System