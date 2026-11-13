Cherry Hill Township has some solid sales and client-facing roles right now, from banking to B2B services. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time (1st shift, Saturdays required)

(1st shift, Saturdays required) Salary: $45,760 – $56,000 base + additional incentive pay

Work in-branch helping clients with accounts, loans, and everyday banking needs while also handling some teller duties. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of client sales/service experience and want strong benefits plus clear sales goals to hit.

Employer: Vestis

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Grow sales with existing business customers by adding new product lines like uniforms, workplace supplies, and first aid. Ideal if you’re goal-driven, comfortable in B2B settings, and like building long-term customer relationships (valid driver’s license required).

Employer: Axis RPO (for a client)

(for a client) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Weekly pay + uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)

Entry-level friendly B2B sales role with paid training, mentorship, and room to move into leadership. Great if you’re a recent grad or coming from retail, hospitality, or customer service and want to break into sales and business development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.