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📣 Cherry Hill Township Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings
Cherry Hill Township has some solid sales and client-facing roles right now, from banking to B2B services. If you like talking with people and building relationships, these are worth a look.
Relationship Banker / Sr. Relationship Banker (Saturday Required) – New Jersey Area
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Full-time (1st shift, Saturdays required)
- Salary: $45,760 – $56,000 base + additional incentive pay
Work in-branch helping clients with accounts, loans, and everyday banking needs while also handling some teller duties. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of client sales/service experience and want strong benefits plus clear sales goals to hit.
Account Manager
- Employer: Vestis
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Grow sales with existing business customers by adding new product lines like uniforms, workplace supplies, and first aid. Ideal if you’re goal-driven, comfortable in B2B settings, and like building long-term customer relationships (valid driver’s license required).
Business Development Specialist
- Employer: Axis RPO (for a client)
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Weekly pay + uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)
Entry-level friendly B2B sales role with paid training, mentorship, and room to move into leadership. Great if you’re a recent grad or coming from retail, hospitality, or customer service and want to break into sales and business development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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