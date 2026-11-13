South Orange’s campus scene is busy right now—Seton Hall is lining up new faculty and teaching fellows across law, tech, writing, libraries, and environmental studies.

Below are several standout Education & Training openings you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: Seton Hall University School of Law

Seton Hall University School of Law Location: Newark / South Orange, NJ (Center for Social Justice, HAC Law Clinic)

(Center for Social Justice, HAC Law Clinic) Type: Full-time , Clinical Teaching Fellowship

, Clinical Teaching Fellowship Salary: $72,000–$99,000

This role supports Seton Hall’s first Medical–Legal Partnership clinic, co-supervising law students on poverty-focused, health-related civil legal cases and helping teach the clinic seminar. Great fit if you’re a NJ-barred (or waiver-eligible) civil legal services attorney interested in clinical teaching, holistic advocacy, and working closely with a healthcare partner.

Employer: Seton Hall University School of Law

Seton Hall University School of Law Location: Newark / South Orange, NJ (Center for Social Justice)

(Center for Social Justice) Type: Full-time , 1-year Clinical Teaching Fellowship (possible 2nd year)

, 1-year Clinical Teaching Fellowship (possible 2nd year) Salary: $72,000–$99,000

Work alongside an experienced clinician teaching seminars, leading skills trainings, and managing a docket of criminal defense and community advocacy matters. Ideal for attorneys with 2+ years in criminal defense who want to move into clinical legal education and community-directed practice.

Employer: Seton Hall University, Department of Mathematics & Computer Science

Seton Hall University, Department of Mathematics & Computer Science Location: South Orange, NJ

Type: Full-time , Tenure-track Faculty

, Tenure-track Faculty Salary: $98,625–$109,583

Tenure-track role starting August 2027, with teaching across undergraduate CS and possibly Cybersecurity/Data Science, plus supervising student research and helping maintain a computer engineering lab. Best for candidates with a Ph.D. in Computer Science or related field and research in areas like cloud/edge computing, cyber-physical systems, or AI systems.

Employer: Seton Hall University Libraries

Seton Hall University Libraries Location: South Orange, NJ

Type: Full-time , Non-tenure-track Lecturer

, Non-tenure-track Lecturer Salary: $58,359–$64,843

Tech-forward library role focused on research information management, the institutional repository, and faculty scholarly metrics. Great if you have an ALA-accredited MLIS, experience with tools like Digital Commons, ORCID, Scopus, and enjoy training faculty and building guides on scholarly communication.

Employer: Seton Hall University, English Department

Seton Hall University, English Department Location: South Orange, NJ

Type: Full-time , Renewable Contract (up to 5 years)

, Renewable Contract (up to 5 years) Salary: $55,080–$61,200

Teach a 12-credit load per semester in first-year writing courses, with possible chances to teach other English classes. Designed for specialists in rhetoric and composition or writing studies; Master’s in Writing or related field required, PhD preferred. Appointment planned for Fall 2027.

Employer: Seton Hall University, Environmental Studies Program

Seton Hall University, Environmental Studies Program Location: South Orange, NJ

Type: Part-time , Adjunct (Spring 2027)

, Adjunct (Spring 2027) Salary: Minimum $1,230 per credit (no terminal degree); $1,332.50 per credit (with terminal degree)

Teach one Intro to Environmental Studies (1000-level) course in Spring 2027, with possible renewal. Best for those with a PhD (or ABD at time of appointment) in Environmental Studies, Sustainability, Policy, Geography, Anthropology, Sociology, or related fields who enjoy interdisciplinary, experiential teaching.

If any of these sound like you, click through, check the full posting, and get your materials ready early—these kinds of roles tend to draw strong applicant pools.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.