Parsippany-Troy Hills is busy right now with sales and marketing hiring, from entry-level reps to seasoned leaders. If you’re good with people and like closing deals, there’s solid money on the table.

Employer: ADP

ADP Location: Parsippany, NJ (hybrid per listing tags)

(hybrid per listing tags) Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,100 – $99,800/year base, plus potential bonus/commission

Sell ADP’s HR, payroll, and benefits solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in a protected territory. Full-cycle B2B sales with award-winning training, modern sales tools, and Day 1 benefits; ideal if you have several years of quota-carrying experience and like uncapped earning potential.

Employer: Stewart Title Guaranty Company

Location: Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,310 – $158,850/year

Lead a sales team for a major real estate services company, driving strategic sales plans and market growth. This is a senior role (about 8+ years’ experience) where you manage people, set targets, and shape how Stewart grows in the region, with a strong benefits package.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Location: Parsippany, NJ (on-site, 5 days/week)

(on-site, 5 days/week) Type: Full-time

Projected Earnings: Year 1: $45K–$65K; Year 2: $60K–$90K; Year 3: $75K–$125K

Great fit if you’re new to sales and hungry to learn. You’ll cold call, book meetings, visit client sites, and help companies solve hiring needs, with base salary + uncapped commission, training, health/dental, 401(k), PTO, and summer half-day Fridays.

Employer: AGM Tech Solutions (Woman and Latina-owned IT staffing firm)

(Woman and Latina-owned IT staffing firm) Location: Parsippany, NJ

Type: Contract

Blend market research and strategy in the Human Capital Management (HCM) / SaaS space. You’ll study competitors, build insight reports, and brief leaders on trends and threats—perfect if you have 2+ years in competitive intelligence, market insights, consulting, or strategy and enjoy data, storytelling, and using research tools (including generative AI).

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.