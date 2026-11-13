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📅 Free “Women of ’76” history program at Beverly Library
📅 Women of ’76 history program at Beverly Library
Learn about five remarkable women of the American Revolution at a free Monday Mornings program with Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions.
Date & time: Monday, November 16, 9:30–10:30 AM
Location: Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex Street, Beverly, MA 01915
The performance shares the stories of women—patriot and loyalist, American and foreign-born—who witnessed, recorded, and even helped shape the Revolutionary era.
The event is free and open to adults, and no registration is required.
Questions? Email Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.
More Info: Monday, November 16, 2026 | Monday Mornings: Women...
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