📅 Women of ’76 history program at Beverly Library

Learn about five remarkable women of the American Revolution at a free Monday Mornings program with Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions.

Date & time: Monday, November 16, 9:30–10:30 AM

Location: Sohier Room, Main Library, 32 Essex Street, Beverly, MA 01915

The performance shares the stories of women—patriot and loyalist, American and foreign-born—who witnessed, recorded, and even helped shape the Revolutionary era.

The event is free and open to adults, and no registration is required.

Questions? Email Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Beverly Public Library.