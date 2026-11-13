Deptford’s retail scene is busy, and several stores are adding to their teams right now. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal Location: Deptford, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role on the store management team, helping run the floor, coach staff, and keep customer service at a “five-star” level. You’ll get retail management experience, a flexible schedule, and part-time benefits like team bonus, early pay access, store discounts, 401(k), and more.

Employer: Cotton On Group

Location: Deptford Mall, Deptford, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.92 – $20.92/hour (NJ range)

As a Key Holder, you help open and close the store, lead the team on shift, and keep the kids’ store looking fun and fresh. Comes with 50% off Cotton On brands, wellness support, and room to grow across their global fashion brands.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ and Philadelphia

Location: Township of Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great entry role if you want steady hours and to build skills. You’ll run the register, keep the sales floor stocked and tidy, and cross-train in donations and barcoding. Full-time staff can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability coverage, and more after the waiting period.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.