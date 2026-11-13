🎭 West Essex students shine in fall arts

West Essex students have had a busy and creative fall in music and theater.

The West Essex Marching Band earned first place at the TOB Chapter Championships, also winning Best Visual, Best Auxiliary, and Best Percussion, and achieving its highest score in several years. Congrats to Director of Bands Elise McAloon, Drum Major Aaron Klaff, and all the student musicians and staff.

The Masquers of West Essex held their Fall Cabaret on October 15, featuring solo musical numbers, group skits, and scenes that highlighted the talent and hard work of student performers.

Also on October 15, WEMS choir students visited Montclair State University for Middle School Demo Choir Day. They joined students from two other New Jersey middle schools for mini-rehearsals led by MSU music education students under Professor Dr. Whitney Covalle, plus a teaching demo, musical activities, and time to connect with other singers.