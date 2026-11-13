Piscataway is busy right now for finance folks, with roles at both a fast-growing company and Rutgers. If you’ve got accounting skills, there’s room to move up here.

Employer: FOCO

FOCO Location: Piscataway, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Accounts Receivable team handling big-name retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. This is a management role where you’ll own the full AR cycle, drive process improvements, and present key metrics to senior leadership at a global sports merchandise brand.

Employer: Rutgers University – University Procurement Services

– University Procurement Services Location: Piscataway, NJ (New Brunswick campus, hybrid)

Type: Full-time, URA-AFT union

Salary range: $59,893 – $87,925 (Grade 04)

Handle UPS CampusShip accounts, invoices, and payment issues for the university. Good fit if you like detailed AP work, Excel, and want strong benefits plus a hybrid schedule with at least 3 days on campus.

Employer: Rutgers University – Student Accounting, Billing & Cashier Services

– Student Accounting, Billing & Cashier Services Location: Piscataway, NJ (Busch Campus, hybrid)

Type: Full-time, URA-AFT union

Salary: Listed at $62,000 (Grade 04 range: $59,893 – $87,925)

Work in the Payment Center, processing and reconciling student payments, wires, ACH, and chargebacks for Rutgers–New Brunswick and Rutgers Health. Great if you enjoy hands-on transaction work, student-facing support, and want university benefits plus some work-from-home flexibility.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the requirements, and get that resume out this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.