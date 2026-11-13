Brick’s pizza scene is busy, and Domino’s is hiring leaders to help keep things running smoothly. If you like fast-paced work and clear paths to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Brick, NJ (Lanes Mill Road store)

(Lanes Mill Road store) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Domino’s store: manage shifts, support the team, handle inventory and cash, and keep customers happy. This role is hands-on (pizza making, cleaning, stocking) and comes with a clear growth path from assistant manager to general manager and even franchise owner.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Brick, NJ (3000 Yorktowne)

(3000 Yorktowne) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the store manager with day-to-day operations, from making pizzas and routing orders to customer service and store cleanliness. Good fit if you like staying busy, leading by example, and don’t mind physical work like lifting, stocking, and being on your feet.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.