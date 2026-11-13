Mount Laurel’s engineering scene is busy right now, with defense and semiconductor companies hiring for high‑impact roles. If you’re into RF, systems, or defense tech, these are worth a look.

Employer: ASM

ASM Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design RF circuits that power advanced semiconductor tools, working from 400 kHz up to 2.45 GHz and up to 20 kW. Great fit if you have 10+ years RF design experience (or a PhD), know tools like ADS, PSpice, Ansys, and want to work closely with electrical, mechanical, and embedded engineers.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 – $181,113

Lead systems engineering for Command, Control & Communications (C3) systems that handle radar, sensors, and weapon system control. Ideal if you have 5+ years experience, a STEM degree, strong skills in C++/MATLAB/Python, and can obtain a SECRET DoD clearance.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $142,760

Support design, integration, testing, and data analysis for C3 systems, with hands-on work in radar, sensors, and communications links. Good match if you have a BS in engineering or STEM, know MATLAB/Python, and can qualify for a SECRET clearance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to match your experience to the right level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.