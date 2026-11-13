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Education
📅 First day of school swim set for Nov. 16, 2026
7 days ago
Millville Public Schools has marked Monday, November 16, 2026 as the first day of swim on the District Events calendar.
The listing does not include a time, school building, grade levels, or other details. If your child is involved in school swim activities, this is a good date to keep in mind and confirm specifics with your child’s school or coach.
Event:
- What: First day of swim
- When: 11/16/2026
- Where: Millville Public Schools (exact school/pool not listed)
For more details, families should check with their student’s school or the district’s athletics or activities office.
More Info: 🏊♂️ First day of Swim 🏊♂️ | Millville Public Sch...
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