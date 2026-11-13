Millville Public Schools has marked Monday, November 16, 2026 as the first day of swim on the District Events calendar.

The listing does not include a time, school building, grade levels, or other details. If your child is involved in school swim activities, this is a good date to keep in mind and confirm specifics with your child’s school or coach.

Event:

What: First day of swim

First day of swim When: 11/16/2026

Where: Millville Public Schools (exact school/pool not listed)

For more details, families should check with their student’s school or the district’s athletics or activities office.