Westampton has some wonderful dogs waiting at Burlington County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping to find a safe, loving home.

Breed: Doberman Pinscher / German Shepherd Dog mix

Doberman Pinscher / German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter

Burlington County Animal Shelter Personality & needs: Dorothy has had very little socialization in her short life and needs a patient, understanding adopter . She’s shy but curious and trying hard to be brave. She is dog-friendly and would likely do best with another dog in the home to help show her the ropes.

Dorothy has had very little socialization in her short life and needs a . She’s shy but curious and trying hard to be brave. She is and would likely do best with in the home to help show her the ropes. Home type: Best with older kids only, as younger children may scare her. She is learning to walk on leash and how to be a “normal” dog. Once she feels safe, she starts to come out of her shell.

👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter

Burlington County Animal Shelter Background: Came in with his housemate Genesis after landlord issues.

Came in with his housemate Genesis after landlord issues. Personality & skills: Very affectionate, loves attention, and is a big, loving lug. He is housebroken if kept on a schedule and is crate trained. He knows basic commands and is very food-motivated (watch your fingertips when giving treats—he’s eager!). He has lived with kids and enjoyed them.

👉 Meet Bully and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter

Burlington County Animal Shelter Background: Surrendered after a major life change in his previous family.

Surrendered after a major life change in his previous family. Personality & needs: A sweet boy who may need a little time to relax and feel safe in a new home. He is cat-friendly and selective with other dogs . Older kids are recommended, as younger children may stress him out.

A who may need a little time to relax and feel safe in a new home. He is and . are recommended, as younger children may stress him out. Skills & likes: Housebroken and enjoys car rides. A great little sidekick for someone looking for a calm companion.

👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter

Burlington County Animal Shelter Background: Was not reclaimed, and now needs a new home.

Was not reclaimed, and now needs a new home. Personality & needs: Very sweet, happy, and gentle. She loves playing fetch and will happily be a giant lap dog if you let her. She appears housebroken and dog-friendly. She should do well with kids; cats are unknown.

👉 Meet Marla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter

Burlington County Animal Shelter Background: Found abandoned on the side of a busy highway.

Found abandoned on the side of a busy highway. Personality & needs: A happy-go-lucky, play-hard, love-hard kind of dog. He appears housebroken and is pretty good on leash. Atlas plays physically, so he is not suited for homes with kids. He seems dog-friendly; cats are unknown, but he may chase them due to his energy level. Very smart, loves snuggles, then it’s go-go-go again.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Westampton, NJ, consider visiting Burlington County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person or call to ask about them: Burlington County Animal Shelter – Phone: (609) 265-5073. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.