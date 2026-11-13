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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Westampton
Westampton has some wonderful dogs waiting at Burlington County Animal Shelter for a second chance. Each one has a different story, but all of them are hoping to find a safe, loving home.
Dorothy
- Breed: Doberman Pinscher / German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter
- Personality & needs: Dorothy has had very little socialization in her short life and needs a patient, understanding adopter. She’s shy but curious and trying hard to be brave. She is dog-friendly and would likely do best with another dog in the home to help show her the ropes.
- Home type: Best with older kids only, as younger children may scare her. She is learning to walk on leash and how to be a “normal” dog. Once she feels safe, she starts to come out of her shell.
👉 Meet Dorothy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bully
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter
- Background: Came in with his housemate Genesis after landlord issues.
- Personality & skills: Very affectionate, loves attention, and is a big, loving lug. He is housebroken if kept on a schedule and is crate trained. He knows basic commands and is very food-motivated (watch your fingertips when giving treats—he’s eager!). He has lived with kids and enjoyed them.
👉 Meet Bully and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toby
- Breed: Yorkie / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter
- Background: Surrendered after a major life change in his previous family.
- Personality & needs: A sweet boy who may need a little time to relax and feel safe in a new home. He is cat-friendly and selective with other dogs. Older kids are recommended, as younger children may stress him out.
- Skills & likes: Housebroken and enjoys car rides. A great little sidekick for someone looking for a calm companion.
👉 Meet Toby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marla
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter
- Background: Was not reclaimed, and now needs a new home.
- Personality & needs: Very sweet, happy, and gentle. She loves playing fetch and will happily be a giant lap dog if you let her. She appears housebroken and dog-friendly. She should do well with kids; cats are unknown.
👉 Meet Marla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Atlas
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Burlington County Animal Shelter
- Background: Found abandoned on the side of a busy highway.
- Personality & needs: A happy-go-lucky, play-hard, love-hard kind of dog. He appears housebroken and is pretty good on leash. Atlas plays physically, so he is not suited for homes with kids. He seems dog-friendly; cats are unknown, but he may chase them due to his energy level. Very smart, loves snuggles, then it’s go-go-go again.
👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Westampton, NJ, consider visiting Burlington County Animal Shelter to meet these dogs in person or call to ask about them: Burlington County Animal Shelter – Phone: (609) 265-5073. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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