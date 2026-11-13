📢 Sixth graders turn classrooms into live weather newsrooms

Sixth graders at Pierrepont School wrapped up their weather unit by turning their classrooms into “live” TV news studios.

Students took on roles as news anchors, meteorologists, and field reporters to create full weather broadcasts.

Anchors shared safety tips for different kinds of weather.

shared safety tips for different kinds of weather. Meteorologists explained the science behind weather patterns.

explained the science behind weather patterns. Field reporters “reported” from the scene in simulated weather conditions.

The project highlighted the school’s PORG focus on communication, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. Students practiced working as a team, explaining science in simple terms, and connecting what they learned in class to real-life situations.

It was a hands-on, fun way for them to show what they know about weather while keeping their classmates informed.