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🏥 Mount Holly NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
Mount Holly’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from in-home therapy to hospital nursing. Here are several solid roles if you want to help patients and build your career close to home.
Behavior Technician / Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Bilingual Spanish a Plus
- Employer: Sunshine Advantage
- Location: Mount Holly, NJ (in-home across Burlington County)
- Type: Part-time (about 20–40 hours/week)
- Pay: $20.00 – $29.00 per hour
Work 1:1 with kids in their homes using ABA therapy, with cases kept within about 25 minutes of where you live. Great fit if you enjoy working with children, want flexible after-school hours, and like the idea of paid training toward your RBT credential; Spanish is a plus but not required.
Registered Nurse RN – ICU Travel Assignment
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Mount Holly, NJ 08060
- Type: Full-time travel contract (13 weeks, nights, 3x12s)
- Estimated Pay: $2,514 – $2,596 gross per week
ICU RNs with at least 2 years’ recent experience can pick up a 13-week night-shift contract and earn strong weekly pay. Comes with weekly pay, potential health benefits, and recruiter support through a Joint Commission–certified staffing agency.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in New Jersey
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Mount Holly, NJ (home, school, and community settings)
- Type: Full-time (BCBA and BCaBA roles; some part-time options)
- Salary: Competitive; transparent pay estimator on their site
Join a BCBA-owned ABA organization focused on ethical, family-centered care for individuals with autism. You’ll run FBAs, design treatment plans, supervise RBTs/assistants, and get access to flexible caseloads, CEUs, bonuses, and a 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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