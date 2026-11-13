Howell Township has steady demand for drivers right now, from local pizza runs to higher‑paying regional and OTR routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a good mix of flexible and higher‑earning options.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Howell Township, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Simple role focused on making deliveries for Domino’s Pizza around town. Good fit if you want a straightforward driving job and know the local area.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Howell, NJ (Roseland Shopping Center on Route 9 South)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible hours delivering pizza and helping in the store (phones, prep, cleaning). You’ll need to be 18+, have a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and safe driving record. Role can lead to management and even franchise ownership for people who stick with it.

Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.

Location: Howell, NJ (OTR / regional routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.58–$0.72 CPM , about $1,400–$1,800/week depending on role and experience

, about depending on role and experience Sign-on bonus: Up to $5,000 (limited time, varies by position)

CDL‑A drivers can choose dry van or refrigerated OTR with 100% no‑touch freight, no forced NYC, and steady miles (2,200–2,800+ per week). Company offers benefits, 401(k), ESOP ownership, pet/rider programs, and a no‑money‑down lease option for those who want to be lease operators.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.