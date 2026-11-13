Ho-Ho-Kus has a small but steady healthcare scene, with solid options if you like hands-on care and helping families (and pets!). Here are a couple of local roles worth a look.

Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA Ho-Ho-Kus Veterinary Hospital)

VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA Ho-Ho-Kus Veterinary Hospital) Location: Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ – 22 Sycamore Avenue

– Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00 – $34.00/hour

Full-service animal hospital role where you’ll use your vet tech skills every day: exams, anesthesia monitoring, surgery support, dentistry, lab work, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, pet discounts, and strong career development support. Schedule is Monday–Friday 8–5, some Saturdays 8–12.

Employer: Links ABA Therapy

Location: Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ (in-home services near North Franklin Turnpike)

(in-home services near North Franklin Turnpike) Type: Part-time

Pay: $22 – $28/hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism in their homes, helping with communication, social, and independence skills. Role offers flexible part-time hours (mostly afternoons/evenings), training and supervision from BCBAs, and access to health, dental, and vision benefits for eligible staff.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.