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🏥 Ho-Ho-Kus NJ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Ho-Ho-Kus has a small but steady healthcare scene, with solid options if you like hands-on care and helping families (and pets!). Here are a couple of local roles worth a look.
Credentialed Veterinary Technician
- Employer: VCA Animal Hospitals (VCA Ho-Ho-Kus Veterinary Hospital)
- Location: Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ – 22 Sycamore Avenue
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $28.00 – $34.00/hour
Full-service animal hospital role where you’ll use your vet tech skills every day: exams, anesthesia monitoring, surgery support, dentistry, lab work, and more. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid time off, 401(k) with match, pet discounts, and strong career development support. Schedule is Monday–Friday 8–5, some Saturdays 8–12.
BT/ABA Therapist (North Franklin Turnpike, 2:45–5:00 PM)
- Employer: Links ABA Therapy
- Location: Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ (in-home services near North Franklin Turnpike)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $22 – $28/hour
Work 1:1 with children with autism in their homes, helping with communication, social, and independence skills. Role offers flexible part-time hours (mostly afternoons/evenings), training and supervision from BCBAs, and access to health, dental, and vision benefits for eligible staff.
If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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