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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mt. Laurel
There are some truly lovely dogs waiting in Mt. Laurel, NJ for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. and are hoping to meet their new families soon.
Daisy
- Breed: Cairn Terrier mix
- Age: Young, about 17 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Daisy was rescued from a hoarding situation and came in very underweight. She’s described as sweet and lovable and is now safe and gaining strength. Because she was once starved, she can be food possessive and should be fed separately from other pets. She’s looking for a special, patient family who will give her the gentle care and structure she deserves.
👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocky
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Rocky is a people-loving boy who wants to be wherever his human is. He gets along well with other dogs, and he does great with kids, dogs, and even cats. He enjoys playing ball, tossing his toys, and walks pretty well on a leash. If you’re looking for a friendly, social dog who loves to play and hang out with the family, Rocky could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Liberty
- Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Liberty has amazing eyes and a sweet, puppy spirit. She’s looking for a home where she can grow, explore, play, and be loved. Her listing notes she’s ready for all the “firsts” of puppyhood—from fun adventures to cozy couch time. If you’re ready to guide a young dog and enjoy the puppy stage, Liberty is eager to start her life with you.
👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Remmi
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young, about 9 months
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Remmi is a playful and lovable young dog who loves all people and is great with other dogs. At 9 months and 45 lbs, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still very much a fun, active youngster. Her listing says she will make an amazing family pet or companion.
👉 Meet Remmi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Licorice
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young, about 5 months
- Weight: About 28 lbs
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Licorice is a sweet, lovable boy who is playful and ready to meet his new family. At 5 months old, he’s at a great age to start training and bonding. If you’re looking for a young, energetic pup to grow up with your family, Licorice could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lemon
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Lemon is a chocolate Lab mix puppy with very cute ears. His listing says, “When life gives you Lemon, you adopt him.” He’s looking for a family where he can grow up surrounded by love, with playtime, belly rubs, and snuggles. He’s ready to start his next chapter with someone who will give him a chance and show him how good life can be.
👉 Meet Lemon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Linguine
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Linguine is a sweet puppy with a very fitting name—his listing says it looks like someone’s been “cooking up a whole lot of cuteness.” He’s ready to grow, play, explore, and be loved for the rest of his life. If you want a fun, active young dog to share adventures and cuddle time, Linguine is eager to leave shelter life behind and join a family.
👉 Meet Linguine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emmi (Lab/Border Collie mix)
- Listing name: LAB, BORDERCOLLIE MX
- Name in description: Emmi
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix
- Age: Young, about 9 months
- Weight: About 45 lbs
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004
Emmi is described as great with dogs and someone who loves all people. She’s playful and lovable and, like Remmi, is said to make an amazing family pet or companion. If you’re looking for a friendly, medium-sized young dog who enjoys both play and affection, Emmi could be a wonderful choice.
👉 Meet Emmi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Mt. Laurel, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. To ask about any pup, you can contact Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. at (856) 642-0004 or visit www.animalsanctuarysociety.org.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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