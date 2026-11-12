🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Mt. Laurel

There are some truly lovely dogs waiting in Mt. Laurel, NJ for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are with Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. and are hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier mix Age: Young, about 17 lbs

Young, about Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Daisy was rescued from a hoarding situation and came in very underweight. She’s described as sweet and lovable and is now safe and gaining strength. Because she was once starved, she can be food possessive and should be fed separately from other pets. She’s looking for a special, patient family who will give her the gentle care and structure she deserves.

👉 Meet Daisy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Rocky is a people-loving boy who wants to be wherever his human is. He gets along well with other dogs, and he does great with kids, dogs, and even cats. He enjoys playing ball, tossing his toys, and walks pretty well on a leash. If you’re looking for a friendly, social dog who loves to play and hang out with the family, Rocky could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Rocky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix

Border Collie / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Liberty has amazing eyes and a sweet, puppy spirit. She’s looking for a home where she can grow, explore, play, and be loved. Her listing notes she’s ready for all the “firsts” of puppyhood—from fun adventures to cozy couch time. If you’re ready to guide a young dog and enjoy the puppy stage, Liberty is eager to start her life with you.

👉 Meet Liberty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Young, about 9 months

Young, about Weight: About 45 lbs

About Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Remmi is a playful and lovable young dog who loves all people and is great with other dogs. At 9 months and 45 lbs, she’s past the tiny puppy stage but still very much a fun, active youngster. Her listing says she will make an amazing family pet or companion.

👉 Meet Remmi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Young, about 5 months

Young, about Weight: About 28 lbs

About Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Licorice is a sweet, lovable boy who is playful and ready to meet his new family. At 5 months old, he’s at a great age to start training and bonding. If you’re looking for a young, energetic pup to grow up with your family, Licorice could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Licorice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Lemon is a chocolate Lab mix puppy with very cute ears. His listing says, “When life gives you Lemon, you adopt him.” He’s looking for a family where he can grow up surrounded by love, with playtime, belly rubs, and snuggles. He’s ready to start his next chapter with someone who will give him a chance and show him how good life can be.

👉 Meet Lemon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Linguine is a sweet puppy with a very fitting name—his listing says it looks like someone’s been “cooking up a whole lot of cuteness.” He’s ready to grow, play, explore, and be loved for the rest of his life. If you want a fun, active young dog to share adventures and cuddle time, Linguine is eager to leave shelter life behind and join a family.

👉 Meet Linguine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Listing name: LAB, BORDERCOLLIE MX

LAB, BORDERCOLLIE MX Name in description: Emmi

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix

Labrador Retriever / Border Collie mix Age: Young, about 9 months

Young, about Weight: About 45 lbs

About Gender: Female

Shelter: Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. — (856) 642-0004

Emmi is described as great with dogs and someone who loves all people. She’s playful and lovable and, like Remmi, is said to make an amazing family pet or companion. If you’re looking for a friendly, medium-sized young dog who enjoys both play and affection, Emmi could be a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Emmi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Mt. Laurel, NJ, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their links with friends and neighbors. To ask about any pup, you can contact Animal Sanctuary Society Inc. at (856) 642-0004 or visit www.animalsanctuarysociety.org.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.