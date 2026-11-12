🛒 Springfield, NJ Retail Jobs: Multiple Openings With Solid Pay

Springfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring across front-end, sales floor, and management. Good mix of part-time and full-time, plus some roles with benefits and growth paths.

Employer: The Guitar Center Company

The Guitar Center Company Location: Springfield, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.92–$23.88/hour + commission

Music lovers, this one’s for you. Help customers find guitars, drums, and gear, earn commission on your sales, and work in a fast, fun, music-focused store.

Employer: Bottle King

Location: Springfield, NJ

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: From $15.92/hour

Benefits (for eligible roles): 401(k) with match, health insurance, employee discount, PTO, advancement opportunities

You’ll run the registers, keep the front of the store stocked, and make checkout quick and friendly. Good fit if you like steady customer interaction and want retail experience with real benefits.

Employer: Bottle King

Location: Springfield, NJ

Type: Full-time, Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: From $15.92/hour

Benefits (for eligible roles): 401(k) with match, health insurance, employee discount, PTO, advancement opportunities

This role keeps the sales floor looking sharp—stocking shelves, rotating product, helping customers, and jumping in at the front end when needed. Great if you like staying active and don’t mind lifting.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Springfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Lead the team on the sales floor, support store operations, and help keep this high-energy discount store running smoothly. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties without being the full store manager.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Springfield, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.26–$30.00/hour (base pay range)

Second-in-command at a busy off-price store: you’ll help run daily operations, lead and train staff, manage scheduling and payroll, and keep the store safe, clean, and well-merchandised. Strong option if you have 2+ years of retail management and want solid pay with a big national brand.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.