🏥 Piscataway, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month

Piscataway’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in mental health, pediatrics, and hospital support. If you’re ready to grow your career, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY

Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY Location: Piscataway, NJ (flexible hybrid, some work from home)

(flexible hybrid, some work from home) Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $87,000 per year + bonuses, up to $2,500 signing bonus

+ bonuses, up to Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, CEU reimbursements, free snacks, wellness resources

Evening role for LACs through fully licensed LPCs who can work 3 evenings in-office and peak hours 3–9 PM weekdays or weekends. You’ll manage your own caseload, get free clinical supervision, and focus on creative, client-centered therapy in a supportive, growth-minded practice.

Employer: Bierman Autism Centers

Location: Piscataway & Berkeley Heights, NJ (center-based)

(center-based) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (not listed) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM

Benefits: Flexible discretionary time off, holiday pay, 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, life, pet insurance, HSAs/FSAs, and more

Center-based SLP role working with children with autism in a one-on-one, play-focused setting. You’ll join an interdisciplinary team (OTs, SLPs, BCBAs, RBTs), create treatment plans, train families and staff, and use data-driven methods to track real progress.

Employer: Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care (UBHC)

Location: Piscataway, NJ (RBHS campus)

Type: Per diem (up to ~19 hours/week), on-site

Salary Range: $15.92 – $50.00 per hour (final offer depends on experience and internal equity)

(final offer depends on experience and internal equity) Benefits: Access to Rutgers’ comprehensive benefits if eligible (medical, dental, retirement, education benefits, and more)

Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED and want hands-on experience in behavioral health. You’ll provide 1:1 observation and support for patients with acute mental health needs, help keep the unit safe, and work rotating shifts in a major academic health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many healthcare employers here are open to training and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.