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🏥 Piscataway, NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Piscataway’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in mental health, pediatrics, and hospital support. If you’re ready to grow your career, these local openings are worth a look.
Evening Therapist
- Employer: Ellie Mental Health – Capital Region NY
- Location: Piscataway, NJ (flexible hybrid, some work from home)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $87,000 per year + bonuses, up to $2,500 signing bonus
- Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, PTO, flexible schedule, CEU reimbursements, free snacks, wellness resources
Evening role for LACs through fully licensed LPCs who can work 3 evenings in-office and peak hours 3–9 PM weekdays or weekends. You’ll manage your own caseload, get free clinical supervision, and focus on creative, client-centered therapy in a supportive, growth-minded practice.
Speech Language Pathologist (SLP)
- Employer: Bierman Autism Centers
- Location: Piscataway & Berkeley Heights, NJ (center-based)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM
- Benefits: Flexible discretionary time off, holiday pay, 401(k), health, dental, vision, disability, life, pet insurance, HSAs/FSAs, and more
Center-based SLP role working with children with autism in a one-on-one, play-focused setting. You’ll join an interdisciplinary team (OTs, SLPs, BCBAs, RBTs), create treatment plans, train families and staff, and use data-driven methods to track real progress.
Behavioral Health Aide – Per Diem (Multiple Vacancies)
- Employer: Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care (UBHC)
- Location: Piscataway, NJ (RBHS campus)
- Type: Per diem (up to ~19 hours/week), on-site
- Salary Range: $15.92 – $50.00 per hour (final offer depends on experience and internal equity)
- Benefits: Access to Rutgers’ comprehensive benefits if eligible (medical, dental, retirement, education benefits, and more)
Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED and want hands-on experience in behavioral health. You’ll provide 1:1 observation and support for patients with acute mental health needs, help keep the unit safe, and work rotating shifts in a major academic health system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many healthcare employers here are open to training and growth.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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