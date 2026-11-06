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🛒 Cherry Hill Township Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings
Cherry Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across sales and management. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Sales Associate (Unlimited Earning Potential)
- Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses
- Location: Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000 annually + $5,000 performance-based sign-on bonus
High-earning sales role helping customers furnish their homes with a consultative, non-pushy style. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to grow your career.
District Manager – Banter by Piercing Pagoda (South NJ Area)
- Employer: Signet Jewelers
- Location: South New Jersey Area (based around Cherry Hill, NJ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000–$120,000 base (depends on experience and location)
Multi-store leadership role overseeing jewelry kiosks/stores, focused on sales, P&L, staffing, and customer service. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of multi-unit management and want a people-focused, performance-driven retail career.
Seasonal Store Sales Associate – Levi’s, Cherry Hill Mall
- Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.
- Location: Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill, NJ
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Salary: $13.45–$22.45 per hour
Holiday-season role helping shoppers, keeping the store stocked, and supporting the team during peak times. Perks include a 50% employee discount, paid volunteer hours, and a strong 401(k) match, with chances to grow into longer-term roles.
If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—seasonal and high-paying roles can go fast. Save the links, tweak your resume, and apply this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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