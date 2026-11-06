🛒 Cherry Hill Township Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cherry Hill’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring across sales and management. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattresses Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Unlimited earning potential $65,000–$100,000 annually + $5,000 performance-based sign-on bonus

High-earning sales role helping customers furnish their homes with a consultative, non-pushy style. Comes with paid training, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and clear paths to grow your career.

Employer: Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Location: South New Jersey Area (based around Cherry Hill, NJ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$120,000 base (depends on experience and location)

Multi-store leadership role overseeing jewelry kiosks/stores, focused on sales, P&L, staffing, and customer service. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of multi-unit management and want a people-focused, performance-driven retail career.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Location: Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $13.45–$22.45 per hour

Holiday-season role helping shoppers, keeping the store stocked, and supporting the team during peak times. Perks include a 50% employee discount, paid volunteer hours, and a strong 401(k) match, with chances to grow into longer-term roles.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—seasonal and high-paying roles can go fast. Save the links, tweak your resume, and apply this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.