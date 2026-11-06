🏭 Oldmans Township, NJ Manufacturing Jobs – Several Open Roles

Oldmans Township and nearby Pedricktown are busy with warehouse and production work right now. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Pedricktown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hour

Shift: Monday–Friday, 1:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) & ESOP, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement

Operate forklifts to load, unload, and move pallets while keeping production flowing. Good fit if you’re safety-focused, can lift up to 70 lbs, and like a fast-paced, team setting. Forklift experience is preferred, but they’ll train and certify you if needed.

Employer: Greenstone Meats

Location: Pedricktown, NJ

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Pay: $24.00 – $25.00/hour

Benefits: Eligible for discretionary bonus, 401(k) company contribution, 100% company-paid medical, dental, vision, life, short- and long-term disability

Hands-on warehouse role in a chilled/frozen food environment. You’ll pick, pack, wrap, and move products, run forklifts and reach trucks, and help keep inventory accurate. Great for someone with a forklift license, 1–4 years reach truck experience, and comfort working in cold storage.

Employer: Rehrig Pacific Company

Rehrig Pacific Company Location: Pedricktown, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour

Shift: Monday–Thursday, 5:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) & ESOP, profit sharing, tuition reimbursement

Very hands-on job fixing and rebuilding pallets using tools like nail guns and saws. Good if you like physical work (lifting up to 70 lbs), working with your hands, and a four-day workweek with early hours.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and you might spot a shift or duty that fits you just right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.