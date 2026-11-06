🚌 Mount Olive, NJ Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings

Mount Olive and Budd Lake are busy with delivery and driving work right now, especially with seasonal routes and local food service runs. Here are several solid options if you like being on the road and staying active.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Budd Lake, NJ

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76 per mile (paid weekly)

(paid weekly) Deliver packages in your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly local routes in your community. Good fit if you want short-term work with a strong hourly rate and a foot in the door at UPS.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Budd Lake, NJ

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $21.00/hour (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Ride along with a UPS driver, help deliver packages, and spend your day outdoors. No driving the truck and no experience needed, just be ready for physical work and flexible hours.

Employer: Vistar

Location: Budd Lake, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00/hour + $12,000 sign-on bonus

Schedule: Monday–Friday, local routes only, no overnights

Drive local food service routes with no layovers, home after your shift, and benefits starting Day 1. Great if you have a CDL-A and want steady hours plus a big sign-on bonus.

If something looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and driving roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.