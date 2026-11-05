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Outdoor

Mountain Inlet Loop community hike Nov. 14

6 days ago
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Jefferson Township Trails will lead an easy to moderate Mountain Inlet Loop hike on November 14, 2026, starting at 10:00 a.m. from the Mountain Inlet Parking area (SC Route 609), lasting about 1.25 hours. If it rains, the hike will move to November 15, 2026, at the same time and place. To join, contact Rob Bond or Cliff Lundin, or email trails@hopatcong.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Jefferson Township Trails

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