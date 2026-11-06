🍽️ Mount Laurel, NJ Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Mount Laurel’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, especially around the corporate centers and hotels. If you like steady hours and guest-facing work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: TD Bank – 4140 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ

Salary: $20.00/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–7:00 PM (shift within this window)

Full-time & Part-time, Help set up and refresh meeting rooms, support corporate events, and keep conference spaces looking sharp. Great fit if you have customer service experience and want weekday hours plus access to solid benefits.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: TD Bank – 4140 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ

Salary: $25.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–7:00 PM (shift within this window)

Full-time, Lead catering events, guide staff, and work closely with clients to make sure functions run smoothly. Ideal if you’ve got strong customer service skills and want a weekday leadership role in corporate dining.

Employer: Restaurant Associates (Compass Group)

Restaurant Associates (Compass Group) Location: TD Bank – 4140 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ

Salary: $22.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–7:00 PM (shift within this window)

Full-time, Take and deliver orders, support the team, and help train new staff while keeping service smooth and friendly. Good step up if you have serving/customer service experience and want more responsibility.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Salary: $19.00–$24.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Full-time Cook a variety of dishes using fresh ingredients and professional equipment in a structured kitchen. Best for someone with prior cook experience who wants steady hours, clear recipes, and room to grow.

Employer: La Quinta Inns & Suites

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Salary: $17.00–$18.00/hour (premium pay for overnight)

(premium pay for overnight) Type: Full-time (Part-time also mentioned), shifts: 7am–3pm, 3pm–11pm, 11pm–7am

Full-time (Part-time also mentioned), shifts: Be the first smile guests see: check them in, handle payments, and answer questions. Good for people with customer service or hotel front desk experience who like flexible schedules and guest interaction.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact shifts and duties often get worked out in the interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.