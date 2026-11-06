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⚖️ Mount Laurel, NJ Legal Jobs with Multiple $85K–$155K Openings
Mount Laurel’s legal market is busy right now, especially for insurance defense and workers’ comp. If you’ve got NJ bar admission and litigation chops, there are some strong options here.
Associate – NJ General Liability
- Employer: Cipriani & Werner, P.C.
- Location: Mt. Laurel, NJ (hybrid)
- Salary: $110,000 – $135,000
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level role (7–10 years’ insurance defense) on the NJ General Liability Team, handling commercial motor vehicle, UM/UIM, premises, construction accident, and product liability matters. You’ll manage files front-to-back (discovery, motions, appeals, trial work) with comprehensive medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and mentorship in a hybrid setup.
Associate – Workers' Compensation
- Employer: Cipriani & Werner, P.C.
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ (hybrid)
- Salary: $100,000 – $155,000
- Type: Full-time
Workers’ comp associate role (about 5+ years’ experience preferred) with court appearances, motion practice, and managing your own caseload under guidance. Starts mostly in-office, then shifts to hybrid, with full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, mentorship, and work–life balance focus; travel to court as needed.
Associate Attorney – Insurance Defense
- Employer: Margolis Edelstein
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 (hybrid)
- Salary: $85,000 – $150,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
Insurance defense associate role with minimum 1 year of experience and bar admission in NJ and PA (other states a plus). You’ll get real litigation experience (depositions, discovery, motions, trials) plus flexible schedules, strong benefits, and up to three potential salary reviews in your first year, followed by performance-based bonuses.
If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—polish your resume, pull a solid writing sample, and apply while these Mount Laurel spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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