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Burlington County
📅 Library class: AI Basics intro session (registration full)
8 days ago
📅 AI basics class at the library (registration full)
The BCLS library system is offering an “AI Basics: Intro to AI” class on November 5, 2026.
Library staff will explain:
- What artificial intelligence (AI) is
- How it works
- Simple, hands-on technology demonstrations
This class is meant for people who are curious about AI and have basic computer skills (comfortable using a mouse and keyboard).
Important: The event listing shows “Registration full,” so no more spots are available for this session. If you’re interested, keep an eye on the library’s events calendar or ask staff at your local branch about future AI or technology classes.
More Info: AI Basics: Intro to AI | Burlington County Librar...
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