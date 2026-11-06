📅 Yarn Mosaic Craft Program on November 5, 2026

📅 Yarn Mosaic Craft Program at the Library

Try a hands-on art project and make your own yarn mosaic using just two simple materials. Each piece is a tactile, one-of-a-kind creation, and no two mosaics will look the same.

This program is led by library staff and takes place on November 5, 2026 at the hosting BCLS library location.

If you enjoy crafts or want an easy creative activity, check the library’s event listing or call your branch to confirm the time, age guidelines, and whether registration is needed before you go.