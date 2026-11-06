📅 Adult knitting & crochet meetup at the library

Join other yarn lovers for Knitting and Crochet for Adults at the library on November 5, 2026. The library is open 10:00am–8:30pm that day, and this relaxed meetup is led by library staff.

Bring your current project or start something new with Knot Your Momma's Yarn Group. This is not a formal class, but everyone is encouraged to share tips, patterns, ideas, and inspiration.

Beginners are welcome and can learn basic stitches, and all skill levels are invited to work at their own pace in a friendly, supportive space.

Just come to the library during the event—no special materials are mentioned beyond your own yarn and tools if you have them.