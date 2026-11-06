🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bedminster

Bedminster has some very sweet pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are young, social, and ready to learn with you.

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ

Adoption fee: $300

About Emilio:

Emilio came into rescue well socialized, healthy, and happy. He’s a typical puppy — playful, fun, and sweet — and he’s just waiting for his forever home.

Already knows how to use a doggie door

No accidents when he has access to the doggie door

Used to being around his siblings and other big dogs

Will need normal puppy training (manners, leash, etc.)

Mom was a black tri Aussie/Border Collie mix; dad was likely a blue merle Aussie/Border Collie mix

Emilio should adapt well to many types of homes, especially ones ready for an active, smart herding-breed pup.

👉 Meet Emilio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix

Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ

Adoption fee: $300

About Ally:

Ally is another well-socialized, healthy, happy puppy from the same litter. She’s playful, fun, and sweet, and she’s ready to bond with her new family.

Already trained to use a doggie door

No accidents when she has access to the doggie door

Used to being around her siblings and larger dogs

Needs basic puppy training and structure

Mom was a black tri Aussie/Border Collie mix; dad was a blue merle Aussie/Border Collie mix

Ally should fit nicely into many homes that can give a bright, active herding pup plenty of exercise and guidance.

👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix

Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: KEG Animal Rescue - NJ (dog currently in Jackson, TN )

(dog currently in ) Adoption fee: $350

About Hudson:

Hudson is a handsome, happy-go-lucky boy with a big smile and lots of puppy charm. He’s full of playful energy and sweetness.

Described as happy-go-lucky and very loving

and very loving Ready to trade shelter life for a home full of toys, belly rubs, and attention

Looking for a family willing to give him a real chance and help him grow into a great adult dog

Hudson sounds like a wonderful match for an active home that enjoys a friendly, outgoing puppy.

👉 Meet Hudson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bedminster, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these adoptable pups. Visit their links, reach out to Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ or KEG Animal Rescue - NJ, and share these profiles to help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.