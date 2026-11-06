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Bedminster Township

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Bedminster

8 days ago

Bedminster has some very sweet pups hoping to find their forever families. All of these dogs are young, social, and ready to learn with you.

Emilio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pNI7U_1GoRoGb100
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ
  • Adoption fee: $300

About Emilio:
Emilio came into rescue well socialized, healthy, and happy. He’s a typical puppy — playful, fun, and sweet — and he’s just waiting for his forever home.

  • Already knows how to use a doggie door
  • No accidents when he has access to the doggie door
  • Used to being around his siblings and other big dogs
  • Will need normal puppy training (manners, leash, etc.)
  • Mom was a black tri Aussie/Border Collie mix; dad was likely a blue merle Aussie/Border Collie mix

Emilio should adapt well to many types of homes, especially ones ready for an active, smart herding-breed pup.

👉 Meet Emilio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYC97_1GoRoGb100
  • Breed: Australian Shepherd / Border Collie mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black
  • Shelter: Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ
  • Adoption fee: $300

About Ally:
Ally is another well-socialized, healthy, happy puppy from the same litter. She’s playful, fun, and sweet, and she’s ready to bond with her new family.

  • Already trained to use a doggie door
  • No accidents when she has access to the doggie door
  • Used to being around her siblings and larger dogs
  • Needs basic puppy training and structure
  • Mom was a black tri Aussie/Border Collie mix; dad was a blue merle Aussie/Border Collie mix

Ally should fit nicely into many homes that can give a bright, active herding pup plenty of exercise and guidance.

👉 Meet Ally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hudson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmvNg_1GoRoGb100
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Black Mouth Cur mix
  • Age: Baby (puppy)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with White
  • Shelter: KEG Animal Rescue - NJ (dog currently in Jackson, TN)
  • Adoption fee: $350

About Hudson:
Hudson is a handsome, happy-go-lucky boy with a big smile and lots of puppy charm. He’s full of playful energy and sweetness.

  • Described as happy-go-lucky and very loving
  • Ready to trade shelter life for a home full of toys, belly rubs, and attention
  • Looking for a family willing to give him a real chance and help him grow into a great adult dog

Hudson sounds like a wonderful match for an active home that enjoys a friendly, outgoing puppy.

👉 Meet Hudson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Bedminster, NJ and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these adoptable pups. Visit their links, reach out to Friends of Rescue Transport to Bedminster, NJ or KEG Animal Rescue - NJ, and share these profiles to help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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