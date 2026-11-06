📅 FEA & Book Club joint event at ECLC on Nov. 12

📅 FEA & Book Club meeting at ECLC on Nov. 12

Students involved in FEA Club and Book Club have a joint event scheduled at ECLC on Thursday, 11/12/2026, from 8:30 AM to 11:00 AM.

If you’re a member of either club, plan to be at ECLC during that time for the club activity. You can also add it to your Google Calendar or download the iCal file from the school website event page to keep track of it.