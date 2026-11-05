📅 Webinar: How librarians can catch fake AI citations

📅 Learn to Spot Fake AI Citations (Webinar for Librarians)

LibraryLinkNJ is hosting an online webinar, “AI Evaluation in Action: Discovering and Combating AI Hallucinated Citations,” held online via Zoom.

The session is designed for librarians and library staff who are helping students, faculty, and other patrons use AI tools in their research.

You’ll learn:

What AI hallucinated citations are (citations generated by AI that don’t actually exist)

are (citations generated by AI that don’t actually exist) Why they’re a serious problem for scholarship, legal work, and research tools like Google Scholar

like Google Scholar A step-by-step verification process you can use with patrons to check whether AI-provided sources are real, legitimate, and relevant

you can use with patrons to check whether AI-provided sources are real, legitimate, and relevant How to have critical conversations with patrons about the limits of AI as a research partner

The webinar will be led by Natalie Ornat-Bitting, Humanities Librarian and Associate Professor at UNC Charlotte.

Check the LibraryLinkNJ calendar listing to confirm the date, time, and registration details, then sign up to get the Zoom link.