📅 Epic Reads Squad book club for 3rd–5th graders, Nov. 5

📅 Epic Reads Squad for 3rd–5th Graders – Voorhees Library

Calling all young readers in grades 3–5! Join the Epic Reads Squad at the Voorhees branch on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 4–5 p.m.

This month’s book is “Wednesday Wilson Looks on the Fright Side” by Bree Galbraith. Kids will:

Talk about the book together

Do a fun, themed activity based on the story

How it works:

Registration opens October 3 .

. Watch for an email saying your book is ready.

saying your book is ready. Pick it up from the Voorhees Library Youth Services Department .

. Read it before the meeting and come ready to share your thoughts.

Bonus: Kids who attend this meeting get priority registration for the next Epic Reads Squad session. The squad meets every other month.