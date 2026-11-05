🛒 Mount Laurel Township Retail Jobs with Multiple Part-Time Openings

Mount Laurel is busy and hiring, especially for friendly people who like helping customers. If you want flexible part-time work with solid pay and perks, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx (TJX Companies)

TJ Maxx (TJX Companies) Location: 68 Centerton Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Part-time, temporary

Pay: $15.92 – $16.42/hour

Help customers hunt for deals, run the register, and keep the store looking great. This role is good if you like variety, can lift and move merchandise, and want store discounts plus access to a wide range of benefits (401k, insurance options, and more, based on hours and service).

Employer: Wegmans Food Markets

Location: 2 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $17.50/hour

Schedule: Mornings and afternoons, includes weekends, shifts start as early as 6 a.m.; 18+ required

Perfect if you’re an early bird. You’ll greet shoppers, run both regular and self-checkout lanes, and bag groceries with care. Wegmans is known for strong benefits, like PTO, premium pay on Sundays/holidays, health coverage, 401(k) match, and scholarship opportunities (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Visionworks

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Mount Laurel, NJ Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.25 – $25.88/hour

Help customers pick out glasses, learn basic optical skills, and support daily store tasks like merchandising and order fulfillment. This is a nice fit if you enjoy one-on-one service and want employee discounts, vision coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and more, even as a part-timer.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.