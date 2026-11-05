🏥 Brick Township NJ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles $40–$85/hr

Brick’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from group homes to urgent care to dental offices. Here are several solid openings if you’re in or near Brick Township, NJ and want steady clinical work.

Employer: AMIB, Inc

AMIB, Inc Location: Township of Brick, NJ (group home settings across Ocean & Monmouth Counties)

Township of Brick, NJ (group home settings across Ocean & Monmouth Counties) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 per year

Work with adults who are visually impaired or blind and have intellectual/developmental disabilities in group homes. You’ll manage medical care, coordinate with outside providers, train staff, and keep detailed records while supporting residents’ independence.

Employer: PM Pediatric Care

PM Pediatric Care Location: Brick, NJ (with travel to Holmdel and/or Marlboro as needed)

Brick, NJ (with travel to and/or as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $40–$45 per hour (based on experience)

Pediatric urgent care role where you’ll take diagnostic X-rays, help with lab tests, apply splints and DME, and support providers in a fast-paced clinic. Good fit if you like working with kids and can float between nearby offices.

Employer: EZ DENTAL Associates

EZ DENTAL Associates Location: Township of Brick, NJ

Township of Brick, NJ Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hours/week )

(about ) Salary: From $45 per hour

Provide preventive care, X-rays, and patient education in a local dental office. Great option if you want a flexible schedule and enjoy building long-term relationships with patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.