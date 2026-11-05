🚚 Evesham, NJ Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Evesham and nearby Marlton have some solid logistics roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to higher-level trade compliance.

Below are several picks you can scan fast and click through if they fit what you’re after.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Marlton, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

Full-time (about ) Pay: $24.60 – $29.60/hour

Benefits: 401(k), dental, retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedule

Hands-on warehouse role: receive shipments, pick/pack orders, load/unload trucks, and keep inventory accurate. Good fit if you like staying active, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with solid hourly pay and benefits.

Employer: Wisesorbent Technology LLC

Location: Marlton, NJ (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $24.00/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, retirement plan

Office-based logistics support role: enter and track customer orders, coordinate with the warehouse, arrange shipping, and handle invoices. Great if you’re detail-oriented, good with Excel and email, and like keeping things organized for both customers and the warehouse team.

Employer: Jacobs Management Group, Inc. (recruiting for a medical device company)

Location: Marlton, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $70,000/year

Benefits: Full medical (employee + family, 100% covered), 401(k) match up to 6%, paid vacation, annual bonus eligibility

Higher-level role owning domestic and international logistics and trade compliance for a heart-failure therapy company. Ideal if you know customs rules, HS classification, and ERP/shipment tracking, and want real responsibility over imports/exports and duty recovery.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.