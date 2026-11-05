🍽️ Cherry Hill Township NJ Food Jobs with Multiple Openings

Cherry Hill’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of management and kitchen roles with real growth potential.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $80,000 + potential bonus

Why it’s worth a look: Lead both front and back of house, help hire and grow the team, and keep service and safety standards high. Comes with medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) through Bloomin’ Brands, plus a clear path to build a long-term restaurant management career.

Employer: McDonald’s (franchise location)

McDonald’s (franchise location) Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time / Part-time / Internship

Salary: $15.75 – $21.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible hours (breakfast, lunch, late night, weekends) plus paid NJ sick leave, PTO, tuition help up to $3,000/year, 30% employee discount, free meals on shift, health insurance, and 401(k) if you meet hour requirements. You’ll run shifts, coach the crew, and keep food safety and service on point.

Employer: Willow & Sage Catering and Events

Location: Cherry Hill, NJ

Type: Full-time / Part-time

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Busy catering kitchen doing weddings, corporate, and private events—great if you like high-volume work with variety. Looking for experienced cooks with strong knife skills who can follow recipes, keep a clean station, and handle rushes while keeping quality high.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.