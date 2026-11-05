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🏗️ Mount Laurel, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Mount Laurel’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in power, infrastructure, and defense. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several solid options with clear growth paths.
Lead Mechanical Engineer (Generation)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000 – $171,100
Lead mechanical design for thermal generation and district energy facilities with a global consulting firm focused on the energy transition. You’ll manage budgets and schedules, mentor junior staff, and work on complex power projects with a flexible, resource-rich workplace.
Transmission Line Project Engineer (Northeast) – Remote
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Remote, Northeast (Mount Laurel, NJ preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $107,000 – $183,000
Provide technical leadership on high‑voltage overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV, with the option to work remotely or from a local office. Ideal if you have a PE, strong PLS‑CADD skills, and want to lead multi‑disciplinary teams while still having flexible work arrangements.
Systems Engineer | Naval Combat Systems Integration & Test | C++, DOORS
- Employer: Nerd Up Staffing (for an established defense engineering company)
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on systems engineering role working on advanced naval combat systems—C2, radar/sensors, and weapons interfaces. Great fit if you have prior naval combat systems experience, DOORS skills, can read C++ code, and hold (or can obtain) a Secret clearance.
Industrial Hygiene Project Manager
- Employer: ECS Group of Companies
- Location: Mount Laurel, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000 – $85,000/year
Manage environmental and industrial hygiene projects (asbestos, lead, mold, indoor air quality) from start to finish. Good for someone with at least 2 years’ experience who wants client-facing work, project ownership, and a path into broader environmental consulting leadership.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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