🏗️ Mount Laurel, NJ Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Mount Laurel’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in power, infrastructure, and defense. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are several solid options with clear growth paths.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140,000 – $171,100

Lead mechanical design for thermal generation and district energy facilities with a global consulting firm focused on the energy transition. You’ll manage budgets and schedules, mentor junior staff, and work on complex power projects with a flexible, resource-rich workplace.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Remote, Northeast (Mount Laurel, NJ preferred)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,000 – $183,000

Provide technical leadership on high‑voltage overhead transmission line projects up to 765kV, with the option to work remotely or from a local office. Ideal if you have a PE, strong PLS‑CADD skills, and want to lead multi‑disciplinary teams while still having flexible work arrangements.

Employer: Nerd Up Staffing (for an established defense engineering company)

(for an established defense engineering company) Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on systems engineering role working on advanced naval combat systems—C2, radar/sensors, and weapons interfaces. Great fit if you have prior naval combat systems experience, DOORS skills, can read C++ code, and hold (or can obtain) a Secret clearance.

Employer: ECS Group of Companies

Location: Mount Laurel, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $85,000/year

Manage environmental and industrial hygiene projects (asbestos, lead, mold, indoor air quality) from start to finish. Good for someone with at least 2 years’ experience who wants client-facing work, project ownership, and a path into broader environmental consulting leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles and future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.