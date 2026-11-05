🛒 Brick Township NJ Retail Jobs with Multiple $18+/hr Roles

Brick’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with solid options from beauty to pets to local services. If you like helping people in person, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Brick, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $28.00/hour

Help guests find the right Clinique makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. This is a good fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and want a role with clear sales goals and brand training.

Employer: Seville Driving School

Location: Township of Brick, NJ

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Front-desk style role where you greet visitors, answer phones, and keep office tasks organized. Great if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and like steady, weekday-style customer contact.

Employer: Petco

Location: 509 Route 70, Brick, NJ 08723

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay Range: $12.00 – $19.50/hour (start rate $15.92/hour)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. Ideal if you love pets, don’t mind being on your feet, and want flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.