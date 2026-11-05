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🛒 Gloucester Township retail hiring: several customer-facing roles
Gloucester Township’s retail scene is busy right now, with shops and dispensaries looking for friendly faces. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Part Time Assistant Manager - Gloucester Premium Outlets
- Employer: PacSun
- Location: Blackwood, NJ (Gloucester Premium Outlets)
- Type: Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a busy fashion store, coach sales associates, and keep the shop looking sharp. Good fit if you love trends, enjoy leading a team, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Sales Associate
- Employer: ScrubHaven
- Location: Blackwood, NJ
- Type: Seasonal, in-person
- Pay: $16.25 – $17.00 per hour
Help nurses and other medical pros find the right scrubs, lab coats, and gear. Great if you like a calm, professional vibe, enjoy styling outfits, and want clear, hourly pay with hands-on training.
Budtender/Inventory Staff
- Employer: VRP Enterprises LLC
- Location: Blackwood, NJ
- Type: In-person
- Pay: From $17.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, employee discount
Work in a cannabis dispensary helping customers choose products and keeping inventory accurate. Ideal if you have 2+ years of retail/customer service, strong product interest, and can handle a fast, detail-heavy environment.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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