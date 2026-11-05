🛒 Gloucester Township retail hiring: several customer-facing roles

Gloucester Township’s retail scene is busy right now, with shops and dispensaries looking for friendly faces. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: PacSun

PacSun Location: Blackwood, NJ (Gloucester Premium Outlets)

(Gloucester Premium Outlets) Type: Part-time (20–40 hrs/week)

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy fashion store, coach sales associates, and keep the shop looking sharp. Good fit if you love trends, enjoy leading a team, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: ScrubHaven

Location: Blackwood, NJ

Type: Seasonal, in-person

Seasonal, in-person Pay: $16.25 – $17.00 per hour

Help nurses and other medical pros find the right scrubs, lab coats, and gear. Great if you like a calm, professional vibe, enjoy styling outfits, and want clear, hourly pay with hands-on training.

Employer: VRP Enterprises LLC

Location: Blackwood, NJ

Type: In-person

In-person Pay: From $17.00 per hour

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, employee discount

Work in a cannabis dispensary helping customers choose products and keeping inventory accurate. Ideal if you have 2+ years of retail/customer service, strong product interest, and can handle a fast, detail-heavy environment.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.